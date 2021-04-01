Grab this Chrome OS desktop bundle for $199($70 off)

We’ve talked a lot lately about the Chrome OS mini PC, better known as the Chromebox. The small, affordable devices are perfect for your home office, dorm room, workstations, and any other place you might need a stationary PC. There’s a lot to love about these tiny Chrome OS PCs. Not only are they very affordable, but most models are also easily upgraded should you find yourself needing more storage or RAM. On top of that, you don’t have to buy the most powerful Chromebox on the market to get a device that’s capable of handling a decent workload and fun stuff like playing some of your favorite Stadia games.

Anyway, Chromebox models are generally the same when it comes to size and ports. Which one you buy really depends on your power needs and your budget. The entry-level Celeron models offer up enough power for moderate home use and the 8th gen CPUs can handle some 4K content. If that sounds like it might work for you, Amazon has is having a flash sale on the Acer Chromebox CXI3 that may interest you. This particular model comes with a tasty 128GB storage upgrade and an Acer wired mouse and keyboard. All you need to get going is a monitor but you could simply hook it up to your television while you’re shopping for the perfect display.

The Acer Chromebox CXI3 is powered by the 8th Gen Intel Celeron 3867U and this device will continue to get updates through June of 2025. That means you’ll get a capable PC with peripherals for a little less than $50/year and hopefully, the advent of the LaCrOS browser will extend the life of this device beyond its AUE. Normally $270, you can grab this deal today for only $199.99 and get yourself a very capable Chrome OS mini PC. Head over to the Chrome Shop to find the deal.

Acer Chromebox CXI3 Bundle