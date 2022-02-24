Grab this All-In-One Chrome OS Desktop for only $399

I would wager that, over the past two years, record numbers of users have set up or expanded their home office. Work from home. Remote learning. Whatever the reason, having a good desktop setup at home or even at the office is crucial for being as productive as possible. If you’re still shopping for a computer to adorn your home or office desk, we just discovered a deal that’s almost too good to overlook.

As you may have seen over on our YouTube channel, we are big fans of HP’s new all-in-one Chromebase 22. From its rotating touch display to the 10th Gen internals, this Chrome OS desktop machine sets itself apart from anything else on the market. The unique conical base is wrapped in a very Google-esque fabric and it houses all the hardware including two very tasty speakers that make the HP Chromebase perfect for meetings and media consumption alike.

If you need more-than-averaged power, the HP Chromebase 22 has been on sale at HP for some time and you can pick up the Core i3 model with a whopping 16GB of memory and save $100. You’ll still be forking over almost $700 and for many, that’s just more than you need. Thankfully, our new friend Michael P. just alerted us to a base model of the HP Chromebase 22 that’s on sale for less than a mid-range Chromebook.

The base model of the HP Chromebase 22 comes rocking a Pentium 6405, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. For the average user, this Pentium has plenty of horsepower and is capable of handling moderate web-based tasks with ease. 8GB of RAM would be nice but thankfully, the HP Chromebase can be easily upgraded with more memory by removing the base. We’ll have a teardown very soon to show you exactly how to do just that.

Anyway, the 4GB/64GB HP Chromebase 22 retails for $579.99 at Best Buy and other retailers but right now, Staples has knocked $180 off this formidable all-in-one. That means that you can get an entire Chrome OS desktop device in a box for only $400 and there’s nothing else to buy. That’s because the HP Chromebase 22 also comes with a killer little wireless keyboard and mouse combo. This Chromebase will get updates through June of 2028 and will serve as a great desktop device for just about any use case. Check it out over at Staples before it’s gone.