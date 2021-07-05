Grab this 10th Gen Core i3 2-in-1 Chromebook for only $349

Lenovo just released its second iteration of the popular Flex 5 Chromebook and the upgrade to an 11th Gen Tiger Lake processor will be a serious shot in the arm for an already great device. That said, the original Flex 5 convertible is still worth your time if you’re looking for a solid Chromebook at a very affordable price. The 4GB/64GB can be picked up for as little as $340 at Amazon on a good day but Costco is where you want to look to get the most bang for your buck.

The wholesale shopping club has exclusively carried the Core i3, 8GB/128GB version of the Flex 5 for some time and it is a solid purchase at $499. Even if you aren’t a member, you can pick up the Comet Lake convertible by simply paying a 5% non-member surcharge. That puts you a little over $500 and at that price, it may be worth considering one of the latest 11th Gen devices such as the ASUS Chromebook CX5. However, when you take a hundred dollars or more off of the price, the Lenovo becomes a very strong option in the bang for the buck category.

Right now, you can pick up the Core i3, 8GB/128GB Lenovo Flex 5 Chromebook from Costco for only $349. That’s $150 off and it makes this the most affordable “flagship” device on the market. If you don’t have a Costco membership, you will have to pay that 5% fee but you’re still getting a great Chromebook for just under $400 and that’s not something you see every day. I’d wager that Costco is clearing this out and that Lenovo is helping out by tossing in this massive rebate to prepare for the release of the new 11th Gen model that should arrive very soon. You can find the Lenovo Flex 5 Chromebook over at Costco via the link below.

Lenovo Flex 5 Chromebook at Costco