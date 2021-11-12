Grab the twisty HP Chromebase 22 for only $499 today

The all-in-one PC form-factor isn’t everyone’s flavor but there’s a lot to be said about a device that requires no add-ons or extra hardware to get up and running. Simply plug it in and you’re off to the races. Chrome OS all-in-one devices, a.k.a. Chromebases, are an even smaller segment of the PC market but HP recently launched a new model that has a little “twist” to it and it has given the niche platform a much-needed breath of new life. The HP Chromebase 22 is a 21.5″ FullHD Chrome OS all-in-one that comes bearing 10th Gen Intel internals, a Google-esque fabric base, powerful speakers, and a 90-degree rotating display that moves easily between portrait and landscape modes with ease.

If a new office or home desktop is on your radar, now is a great time to pick up the rotating HP Chromebase 22. Normally $579, the Pentium Gold model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage is currently on offer at Amazon and Best Buy for only $499. To add some icing to the cake, HP includes an awesome wireless keyboard and mouse in the box which means you can have your new desktop set up and running in just a few minutes with no additional hardware purchases required.

The 10th Gen Pentium Gold that powers this all-in-one has enough horsepower to handle daily tasks like web browsing, Google Docs work, online gaming like Stadia, and even Android apps which look pretty cool in portrait mode on the rotating display. Whether you’re a season Chrome OS user or just someone wanting a simple and beautiful desktop experience, the HP Chromebase 22 is a solid choice that will last you for years thanks to guaranteed updates through June of 2028. If you’d like something a bit more powerful, the Core i3 version with extra RAM and storage is available directly from HP. This model is also upgradeable which means you can add some additional RAM and storage yourself if you’re up to the task. We’ll have a teardown headed your way in the near future to show you how. Find all the buying options over at the Chrome Shop at the link below.

HP Chromebase on Chrome Shop