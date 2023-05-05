Grab the powerful Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook and save $130

Looking for a powerful, late-model Chromebook that’s feature rich but won’t break the bank? Maybe you’re looking to upgrade your current Chromebook to take advantage of the latest cloud-gaming services available to ChromeOS. Perhaps you just want a cool looking laptop with a crispy display and a game-centric keyboard. Whatever your reason, Lenovo’s IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook can give you all of those things for a very affordable price.

Equipped with a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor with Iris Xe graphics, the 16″ IdeaPad has more than enough horsepower to handle all the popular cloud-gaming services and even tackle the upcoming Steam gaming that Google and Valve are bringing to ChromeOS. This Chromebook offers up a sharp 120Hz WQXGA display, customizable 4-zone RGB keyboard, solid build and a decent amount of storage at 256GB.

The really cool thing about the Lenovo is that it still looks like a premium laptop that you can take to the office. Aren’t into gaming? No worries. This Chromebook will be at home on any desk or on the go at your local coffee shop. The powerful 12th Gen Intel Core i5 will guarantee that you’ll be able to handle any workload thrown at you and the large screen makes for a great workstation when you’re digging your heels in to be productive.

Right now, you can pick up this Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook from Amazon and save a hefty $130. You’ll get yourself a powerful clamshell for work and play for only $570 and that’s a very good deal on great Chromebook. Check it out at Amazon before this deal is gone.