Grab the powerful ASUS Chromebook CX5 for as little as $419 ($150 off)

With the new school year right around the corner, a new laptop may be in order and man, have we found a killer deal. The 15.6″ ASUS Chromebook CX5 was branded “near-perfect” in Robby’s full review and for good reason. The new 11th Gen Tiger Lake Core i3 processor is an absolute beast and most users will find it to be powerful enough to handle even the heaviest of workloads. There’s really nothing we can find about this Chromebook that we don’t like. Yes, the screen could be a bit brighter but the overall build-quality, aesthetic, and performance place it in a class that you will find very few devices.

This 15.6″ Tiger Lake Chromebook is priced to sell at $569. Honestly, it’s very easy to recommend at that price thanks to its impressive spec sheet and sharp-looking design. That said, this premium Chromebook has already enjoyed a hefty $100 discount over at Best Buy a few weeks back. Today, that sale is back and you can save even more if you have an eligible Student Deals account. For general consumers, you can pick up the Tiger Lake convertible for $469 which is a very solid deal, and yes, we would recommend this deal all day long. If you qualify for Best Buy’s Student Deals, you can go ahead and knock another $50 off of the MSRP and that makes this one of the best Chromebook deals thus far in 2021. Here’s what you get for as little as $419:

ASUS Chromebook CX5 15.6″

Chrome OS

11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 w/G4 Xe graphics

8GB LPDDR4X-4266 RAM

128GB SSD

15.6″ FHD touch display @ 250 nits

integrated numeric keypad

2-in-1 form-factor

Aluminum lid

Wi-fi 6/Bluetooth 5

2 x USB-C

1 x USB-A

Full size HDMI

MicroSD

Backlit keyboard

USI-compatible

Linux and Android ready

AUE date June 2029

This Chromebook offers a ton of the latest features and is built as well as devices that cost twice as much. Grabbing one and saving $150 is almost unheard of considering it’s only been on the market for a few months. If you’re looking for a powerful productivity-minded Chromebook for work, school, or personal use, this a probably one of the best options going. You can pick up the ASUS Chromebook CX5 from Best Buy at the link below. Don’t forget to sign up for the Student Deals program, if you qualify. You’ll save an extra $50 and have access to more exclusive deals throughout the year. You can sign up and apply here.

