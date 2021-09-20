Grab the portable Lenovo Chromebook Duet tablet and save $70

The Chrome OS tablet space is finally starting to expand and we will soon see more and more high-end, premium devices in this growing niche. Now that OEMs are finally starting to produce Snapdragon-powered devices and MediaTek is gearing up to launch newer, more powerful SoCs for Chromebook tablets, this once dying segment has been given new life and Chrome OS tablets could finally become a viable option for consumers.

While Google’s Pixel Slate was a triumph in the area of premium specs, the Intel-powered detachable always felt a bit unfinished. This was mostly due to the fact that Chrome OS simply wasn’t ready for the tablet form-factor. It didn’t help that it carried a very high price tag. Thankfully, ARM SoCs have helped to bring the price of Chrome OS tablets down while allowing manufacturers to focus on keeping the hardware postured to a more premium experience. If I had to peg one device as being the Chromebook that revived the tablet segment, it would have to be the Lenovo Chromebook Duet. The 10.1″ tablet isn’t the most powerful device out there and it would be a tough sell to convince someone that it’s a great daily driver. That said, it’s a great little tablet-first device with an awesome screen and a premium build.

Waiting for the next generation of Chrome OS tablets to hit the market isn’t a BAD idea but picking up the Lenovo Duet on the cheap isn’t exactly a mistake. The little tablet makes a great secondary device for around the house or you can make it your on-the-go Chromebook for when you just need to have a backup in your bag. The model currently available at Best Buy is our normal recommendation as it doubles the storage to 128GB and only costs $30 more than the 64GB model available from other retailers. (The 128GB model on Lenovo’s website is $339 which is outlandish compared to Best Buy’s MSRP of $299.)

Anyway, you can pick up the 128GB model at Best Buy right now for only $229 which is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen on Lenovo’s Chrome OS tablet. This includes the detachable keyboard and the Duet is compatible with any USI stylus of your choice and speaking of styli, Lenovo’s own USI pen is currently on sale for $29.99 on Amazon which means you can get the total package for just under $260 and that’s a killer deal – if you ask me. Again, I wouldn’t want to use the Duet as my primary device as I spend most of my day in front of a screen. As a secondary Chromebook to use at home? That’s a different story. This thing is perfect for consuming news, video content, social media, and even some lightweight gaming. My kids use theirs to play Roblox and it’s the perfect size for their tiny human hands. You can find the Duet on sale from Best Buy at the link below.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet at Best Buy