Grab the latest HP Chromebook x360 14c and save $200

The latest iteration of HP’s popular Chromebook x360 14c brought some notable updates including a 16:10 WUXGA display and a better than average 5MP web cam. While the build quality isn’t quite as “premium” as we had hoped, this 14-inch ChromeOS 2-in-1 remains a solid device that offers powerful internals and most of the features you’d expect from a high-end Chromebook. You get a fingerprint scanner for quick log in, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of NVMe storage.

Our only big complaint about the latest x360 14c , like its predecessors, is the fact that HP seems content using a 250 nit display. This panel has great color and looks gorgeous in normal lighting, 300 nits should really be the standard for any Chromebook that is demanding $600 and up for its MSRP. That said, this Chromebook isn’t bad. As a matter of fact, I can still recommend it to just about anyone that wants a powerful laptop with most of the latest and greatest features that ChromeOS has to offer.

At $699, the HP is still a bit of a tough sell when you can pick up Acer’s newest Spin 714 for the same price and get a Core i5, Iris Xe graphics, more storage and an arguably better build quality. However, you knock $200 off the HP’s MSRP and the conversation changes a little bit. Unless you absolutely have to have that beefier GPU, I’d say save your money and go with the HP. Right now, you can do just that as Best Buy has dropped the price of this versatile convertible down to $499. At that price, it is an exceptional value on a device that will get you guaranteed updates well through mid 2030. Grab one today because this deal won’t be around much longer.