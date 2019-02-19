Grab The Latest Chrome OS Wallpapers And Put Them On, Well, Whatever

Wallpapers for your Chromebook are a quick, handy way to spruce up your desktop and make your device as unique as you are. The best part is that changing your background can be done is a few simple clicks and it will sync across all of your devices.

Last October, with the release of the Pixel Slate, Google pushes out a handful of new wallpapers that include some very Google-y photos like this one in the category “Dessert Time.”

Ups and Downs

Then, there’s my personal favorite which depicts our good friend the Chrome Offline Dino running across the screen in a very retro looking illustration.

Again, these are fun and are always available at your fingertips anytime you want them.

But….

Wouldn’t it be great if you could easily grab these backgrounds for, perhaps, non-Chrome OS devices? How about your smartphone? Lucky for us, our new friend Kent D. has already done the legwork of compiling these wallpapers and has even optimized them for mobile.

Ups and Downs on my OnePlus 6T

The best part?

Kent has been so kind as to share a Google Drive link where these beauties are all currently living. I know it may seem like a moot thing but the fact that he took the time to do this is pretty awesome.

It’s difficult to find these archived in one place outside of the Chrome OS wallpaper picker and now you can have your favorites wherever you go regardless of the device you’re using.

Just to clarify, these are only the wallpapers released last fall in conjunction with the Pixel Slate launch. You can check out Kent’s Reddit post for the links to the desktop and mobile versions and he even provides links for previous backgrounds compiled another user Check out the post here.

Thanks Kent! These are awesome.