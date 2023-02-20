Grab the 8GB Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 w/USI pen for only $314 ($116 off)

Just in case you missed it, Lenovo quietly launched a more-desirable version of the Chromebook Duet 3 that’s only available from Lenovo’s website. This model offers double the RAM at 8GB. If you’re a ChromeOS user, you know that the extra 4GB of RAM makes a decided difference in the user experience and overall speed of the device. Matched with the Snapdragon 7c Gen 2, this puts the smaller Duet 3 on par with its larger sibling, the Duet 5. The only thing missing is the OLED display but that’s not a deal breaker, in my opinion.

The other advantage to the 8GB Duet 3 over its 4GB counterpart at Best Buy is that it comes with a Lenovo USI 2.0 stylus in the box. That makes this the perfect Chromebook for those wanting a true tablet experience and perhaps have a need for plopping down some digital ink. Yes, this truly is the total package for anyone wanting to embrace the ChromeOS tablet lifestyle. This, of course, if you’re willing to bite off the $429 price tag. You could make the argument that the stylus makes it a better value than the Duet 5 but still, it’s more than four Benjamins for a tablet that is a tough sell as a daily driver.

Now, if you can get this formidable tablet and save some cash, your money will be well spent. Today, that’s exactly what you can do. Lenovo has the 8GB/128GB Duet 3 complete with stylus on sale for the very tasty price of only $329. That’s $50 less than the Duet 5 is currently on sale for and you’re getting a future-proofed USI 2.0 pen. Not too shabby. But wait, there’s more. If you drop the promo code EXTRA5, you can knock an extra $16.50 off the price which brings you down to a cool $314 and let me tell you, that’s a steal for this detachable Chromebook. You can find the Duet 3 from Lenovo at the link below.