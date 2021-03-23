Grab a Lenovo Chromebook Duet for as little as $220

A year later, and the Lenovo Chromebook Duet tablet is still a killer little Chrome OS tablet at a great price. Frequently on sale for $249, the 128GB model of Lenovo’s detachable Chromebook is easily recommended by anyone here at Chrome Unboxed and we all agree that it’s a great device for just about any user needing a lightweight, secondary device. It’s also a perfect fit for those that really want a good tablet for reading or light gaming that won’t break that bank.

We generally point shoppers to the 128GB Best Buy model of the Duet and honestly, it’s still the most bang for your buck when it’s on sale for $249. It just happens to be at that price right now. That said, I know many shoppers are looking to squeeze every bit of juice out of their hard-earned dollars. For you, the 64GB version of the Lenovo Chromebook Duet is currently on sale for $220 over at Amazon. It’s shipped and sold by Amazon too so you don’t have to worry about any seedy third-party sellers sending you a lemon device or something that’s already been opened.

We do have ASUS answer to the Duet headed our way and it looks like it could be a solid competitor. However, with the frequent price cuts on the Lenovo, the ASUS is going to have a hard go of it convincing me it’s a better deal at $369. If you’re looking to grab the Duet, you can find all the good listings by heading over to The Chrome Shop at the link below.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet on Chrome Shop