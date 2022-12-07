Grab a Gen 2 Google Nest Hub with a bonus smart bulb for only $39

Google’s second-gen Nest Hub is one of the most unique Assistant-enabled smart displays on the market. Designed for the “more intimate areas of the home” like the bedroom, the 7-inch smart display omits the camera found on the larger Nest Hub Max but adds some very useful sleep-tracking features. Like any Assistant-enabled speaker/display, you can control all of your supported smart home devices with the Nest Hub using voice commands or the user-friendly touchscreen.

The Gen 2 Nest Hub offers very good audio quality when compared to the original model and its small footprint makes it a great all-in-one device for the bedside. The built-in Sleep Sensing features can give you insight into how you slept through the night and offer up suggestions on how you can improve your rest.

At $99, the Nest Hub Gen 2 is a solid smart display but for the past few weeks, you can pick one up at any authorized retailer for $50. For that price, this smart display is an incredible value and it would make an awesome gift for just about anyone. That said, Walmart has an exclusive holiday deal on the Gen 2 Nest Hub that will score you the handy smart display and a bonus Wiz smart light bulb for the ridiculously low price of only $39.

This bundle is valued at more than $100 and is a great way to get started in the smart home game. The Wiz smart bulb is a dimmable soft white light that you can connect to and control with the Google Assistant on your Nest Hub, smartphone, and other Assistant-enabled devices. The Chalk Nest Hub bundle is already sold out so Charcoal is the only available option. These will go fast so grab one before they’re gone. I know I am.