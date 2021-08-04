Grab a first-gen Google Nest Hub for only $50

We love smart displays and one of the best things about Assitant-enabled devices in this form factor is the fact that there are options to fit just about every use-case, decor, and budget. For compact design and basic smart speaker functionality, the Lenovo Smart Clock series is a solid choice. If you want the best of the best with a large screen, great audio, and a camera, Google’s own Nest Hub Max is where it’s at.

Somewhere in between, you have the Nest Hub and Nest Hub Gen 2. Both displays feature a 7″ touch display, good audio, and all the home control function you’d expect from an Assistant-enabled smart device. The Gen 2 model adds some handy sleep tracking that works surprisingly well considering you don’t have to wear any sort of monitor for it to track your sleep. That said, the original Nest Hub is equally capable in the area of smarts. You simply lose the sleep tracking capabilities.

If sleep tracking doesn’t interest you, right now is a great time to purchase the original Nest Hub. A highly-rated eBay seller is currently listing the Charcoal Nest Hub for only $49.95. That’s half the price of the second generation model and it’s a very solid deal on a very capable smart display. Since it is designed for the bedroom, the Nest Hub lacks a camera but that’s not really a concession if you aren’t looking for a smart display to use for video calls. For that, I recommend the 7″ Lenovo Smart Display which you can pick up for around $78 at the moment. Normally, I would point you to the Gen 2 Nest Hub. However, if you don’t care about sleep tracking, $50 is a solid deal on Google’s first-gen smart display. It appears that this deal is going fast so head over to eBay now if you want to score this deal.

Charcoal Nest Hub on eBay