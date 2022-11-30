Grab a $199 Chromebook Duet 3 from Lenovo and pick it up at Best Buy

Cyber Week deals are still dropping left and right. We’ll be sharing out the best savings from around the web as they arrive so you don’t miss out on major discounts on the best ChromeOS devices money can buy. Over the past couple of years, Best Buy has become the go-to retailer for the latest Chromebooks and the best deals and it has become clear that ChromeOS manufacturers understand that the electronics retail giant is where shoppers go for consumer PCs.

Makers like Acer, HP, and ASUS often debut new flagship models exclusively at Best Buy before they ever offer them from their own websites or other shops. Now it appears that Lenovo has partnered with Best Buy to offer exclusive pickup options for select Chromebooks and right now, you can score the Chromebook Duet 3 for only $199 directly from Lenovo’s website and pick it up at your local Best Buy store.

This price matches the recent lowest price offered by Best Buy just a few days ago and it is an amazing deal on this versatile little ChromeOS 2-in-1 tablet. The deal is exclusively available via Lenovo’s website and the only option to get the Duet is by picking it up at a physical Best Buy store. No shipping, sorry. Once you add the Duet 3 to your cart, you’ll be prompted to find the nearest Best Buy that has one in stock. Additionally, Rakuten is offering 10% cash back on just about everything Lenovo has on its site at the moment. I am not 100% positive that it will apply to this deal but it’s worth a try. If it works, you’ll have yourself a shiny, new ChromeOS tablet for the silly price of $180. Otherwise, it’s still $199 and that’s nothing to sneeze at.

Join Rakuten