Kickstart 2024 with lightning-fast internet: Google’s Nest WiFi Pro hits record-low price

Kickstart 2024 with lightning-fast internet: Google's Nest WiFi Pro hits record-low price

Welcome to 2024, where slow internet speeds are a thing of the past. With plenty of 6e routers on the market, it’s time to say goodbye to those frustrating buffering icons and ring in the new year with high-speed connectivity in your home. Best Buy is now offering the single-node Google Nest WiFi Pro router at an unprecedented price of $139.99. This amazing deal slashes a significant $60 off the usual $200 price tag, marking its lowest price ever.

Back in December 2023, we saw the Nest WiFi Pro hit a low of $160, but today’s offer trumps that by an extra $20, making it an easy way to start the New Year with a tech upgrade. If you’ve been struggling with sluggish WiFi, now is the perfect time to update your home network.

Buy the Nest WiFi Pro at Best Buy

The Nest WiFi Pro offers super-fast, reliable Wi-Fi 6E coverage, ensuring every corner of your house is connected, and will automatically adjust your network’s performance to maintain smooth, uninterrupted connectivity. It’s even smart enough to monitor and diagnose common network issues autonomously, saving you the hassle of troubleshooting.

While the single-node package offers the best savings, you also have the option to choose from different bundles based on your coverage needs. Each router on its own provides an expansive 2,200 square feet of coverage and brings blazing-fast speeds up to 5.4Gb/s over a tri-band connection.

Whether it’s the single-node system or a more expansive setup, the Nest WiFi Pro is a great option if you are looking for ultra-fast, reliable internet. It looks like Linen and Lemongrass are the two color options that have received this discount and are both marked as clearance so don’t wait on this one. Upgrade your home network today with Google’s Nest WiFi Pro and leave slow internet speeds in 2023.

