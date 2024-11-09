Google will soon end YouTube Premium’s grandfathered $7.99 price

Back in 2014 when YouTube first dipped its toes into the music streaming waters with Music Key, early adopters snagged a sweet deal at just $7.99 a month for features like no ads and offline feedback. Fast forward to 2023, and YouTube Premium has seen a price hike, pushing the cost to $13.99 for most users.

While many saw their subscription fees increase last year, a select few – those original Music Key subscribers – held onto their discounted rates. This lucky bunch got to enjoy ad-free YouTube and YouTube Music Premium at a fraction of the current cost. But as with all good things, it seems this era is drawing to a close.

Reports are emerging from Europe that Google is finally ready to phase out the grandfathered pricing. Users are being notified of upcoming price changes, though some have a small grace period before the increase takes effect. This signals that YouTube is moving towards a uniform pricing structure for all Premium users, regardless of when they signed up.

This news might not come as a surprise. When YouTube increased Premium prices in 2023, those paying $9.99 were bumped up to the current rate (after a short delay). It felt like only a matter of time before the $7.99 club met the same fate.

While we haven’t seen reports of this change hitting the US yet, it’s likely on the horizon. YouTube typically rolls out these changes gradually, starting with specific regions before expanding globally. So, if you’re stateside and still enjoying that early adopter discount, don’t get too comfortable – the days of bargain basement YouTube Premium are probably numbered.

VIA: 9to5 Google