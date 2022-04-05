Google TV Deal: T-Mobile once again offering free season of MLB.TV

Attention Baseball Fans: Our long, national nightmare is over, and Baseball is finally back! As has become customary every year, T-Mobile is once again offering a free season of MLB.TV starting today as part of their “T-Mobile Tuesdays” offerings. To take advantage of the offer, you need to be a T-Mobile, Sprint, or Metro by T-Mobile customer and redeem it by April 12th, 2022, using the T-Mobile Tuesdays app.

This year’s baseball season is expected to begin on April 7th, with the regular season ending on October 5th — a slightly shorter season due to the 99 day-long MLB lockout that ended last month. Of course, blackout restrictions still apply, but the offer will grant you access to premium content within the Android/iOS apps and the MLB app on Google TV. According to T-Mobile:

MLB.TV delivers both home and away broadcast feeds, with live and on demand access to every out-of-market regular season game. Baseball fans can catch games on their favorite supported devices and enjoy live game DVR controls to pause and rewind the action in HD. AND, the MLB.TV subscription includes all the premium features of the MLB App (a $19.99 standalone value), including in-market audio, enhanced pitch-by-pitch tracking and more.

I am happy to see that T-Mobile has decided to once again offer this year-long offer to its customers, as it is one of the major draws of their T-Mobile Tuesdays app. You only have a week to redeem it, though, so if you are a T-Mobile customer, you should definitely take care of that sooner rather than later. See you on Opening Day!