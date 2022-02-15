Google TV’s Library tab is busted for some, showing ‘Unable to load library’ error

Google TV’s ‘Library’ tab has been acting up quite a bit for a handful of people. In fact, it’s gone so far as to break entirely for some. Now, several users over on Reddit and the Google Support forums are reporting that the following “Unable to load library” error is all they can call up while attempting to visit their saved content.

After attempting a factory reset, force quitting all apps and clearing their cache, and more, no one has been able to resolve the error, meaning that it’s more than likely on Google’s end. If you look, there are several folks stating that this loading error is not new and that it’s plagued Google TV for months and even years now, but it’s now ballooned into something that a wider range of users are experiencing. At this time, no one from the company has publicly addressed the issue, but a community expert on the forum did elevate it to Google TV’s community team as a first step toward a fix.

In the meantime, he suggests opening the Google Play Movies and TV app directly by voice from your remote to access your saved movies and TV shows. Obviously, the Library tab provides easier access to these things, so it would be ideal if an expedient fix were in tow. but we’ll just have to wait and see.

If you’re having this screen appear for you, please let us know in the comments. I’m too busy on the “For you” tab realizing how absolutely, disgustingly laggy my Chromecast with Google TV has become since launch to even visit my library, and I often just pick something from that home screen, so I’ll have to rely on your experience to know for sure how big this problem is.