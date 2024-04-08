Google TV is providing totally free coverage of the 2024 Solar Eclipse

Today is the day, folks! The highly anticipated total solar eclipse of 2024 is set to be a major event, and even if you’re not planning a road trip to the path of totality, you can still have a front-row seat. Google – via Google TV – is offering a fantastic way to watch the spectacle with free live coverage from the best viewing locations across North America. No subscriptions required!

Google TV has truly become one of the top options for smart TV operating systems available. And one of its coolest features is the ability to access live broadcasts directly from the “Live” tab – no need to hunt down individual apps or pay for subscriptions. While Google TV has integrations with every major content provider out there, the inclusion of great free content is always welcome.

Covering the 2024 Solar Eclipse across the country

Google is going above and beyond for the 2024 solar eclipse. All day today, Google TV users will find a selection of curated live broadcasts covering the entire event. Think of it as your own personal eclipse-viewing channel! Here’s a sample of the channels you can expect that cover all the regions where the eclipse is set to pass through:

NBC News Now

Scripps News

Reuters Now

NBC Dallas Fort Worth

NBC Washington DC

NBC San Diego

NBC Los Angeles

NBC Philadelphia

NBC New York

NBC Connecticut

NBC South Florida

NBC Boston

NBC Bay Area

NBC Chicago

AccuWeather NOW

You’ll see special cards for these channels in the “For You” tab, allowing you to hop between different locations to get the best views as the eclipse unfolds. It’s a pretty sweet way for Google to deliver this sort of phenominon to its users, and a classy move to get it all worked out for free. Go check it out now!

Via: 9to5 Google

