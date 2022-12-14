Google TV spotlights the Best of 2022 based on our viewing habits

As we get closer to the end of the year, many of us enjoy reminiscing about the good times and the things that brought us joy. I don’t know about you, but I do consider myself a bit of a movie buff, and watching movies and TV shows is one of the things that most bring me joy. Thankfully, Google TV is here to help with that — both the reminiscing and the movie-watching — by bringing us a recap of Google TV’s Best of 2022.

Google TV’s Best of 2022 features the top movies, shows, and music that were streamed on Google TV devices and the Google TV app. Using this data based on viewing trends, Google has been able to look back at what, when, and how we watched TV this year and put them all in fun infographics for us. Here are some interesting facts about how we chose to spend our TV time:

The average household now has more than nine entertainment devices, so with so many ways to watch than ever before, we never have to miss a moment of our favorite movie or tv show whether at home or away.

Honoring Queen Elizabeth II was one of the top live TV moments this year, followed by pro football, pro tennis, Coachella, and Stagecoach music festivals.

“Thor: Love and Thunder,” “The Batman,” and “Top Gun: Maverick” were among the most popular movie searches on Google. Favorite international shows included “Killing Eve” in the United Kingdom and “A Private Affair” in Spain.

Most of our TV watching took place over the weekend, but we also saved a lot of content to out watchlist.

But wait, there are more interesting facts to share about our TV habits, such as the most popular movie and TV genre and what’s currently trending as we head into 2023. All of those factoids are included in a more comprehensive infographic Google has prepared, which can be downloaded here.

Additionally, Google TV’s Best of 2022 can be found on the “For you” page on all Google TV devices, including Chromecast with Google TV, beginning today and through January 3rd in the United States and coming shortly to Japan, Australia, and India. If you do not own a Google TV device, you can still browse through the Best of 2022 collection by using the free Google TV app, which is available for iOS and Android devices.

