Google Translate is bridging the language gap thanks to some amazing AI

Google Translate has always been on a mission to break down language barriers, and they’re taking a big leap forward thanks to AI. Their latest update just introduced a whopping 110 new languages, making it the biggest expansion in Google Translate history. This isn’t just about numbers, either; Google says it’s about connecting over 614 million more people across the globe through the power of language.

This massive expansion was made possible by Google’s advanced PaLM 2 large language model to help Translate more easily learn languages that are similar to each other. From Cantonese, a long-requested addition with over 100 million speakers, to Afar, a tonal language spoken in East Africa that saw significant volunteer community contributions, this technology is now bridging the gap between major world languages and those spoken by smaller communities.

Google says they are also focused on supporting languages like Manx, which faced near extinction but is now being revitalized. This commitment to language diversity is also evident in their support for Nko, a standardized West African language with a unique alphabet, and Tamazight, a Berber language spoken across North Africa with various dialects.

While this update is a major step forward for Google Translate, it’s really a testament to the power of AI to connect people across cultures and communities. While it’s sometimes hard to grasp the actual usefulness of consumer AI models and there are days when it feels like AI is getting pushed on us by every major tech company, this sort of AI proves how transformative this technology can truly be. This AI is transforming the way we communicate and understand each other. And that is the kind of AI I can get behind.

