Google Tasks gets a standalone PWA

Google has quietly launched a standalone website/PWA for Google Tasks, bringing the full-screen interface previously confined to Google Calendar to its own dedicated domain. This move mirrors the existing Android experience, where Tasks exists both as a standalone app and integrated within the Calendar app. While an iOS equivalent of the Calendar-integrated Tasks experience has yet to materialize, the new website offers a consistent experience across platforms.

For a while now, accessing Tasks on the web involved navigating through the Calendar interface for utilizing the Workspace sidebar within apps like Gmail, Drive, and Docs. While these methods still function, tasks.google.com now provides direct access to the full-screen Tasks UI without the Calendar redirect.

The new website boasts the same user interface as its Calendar counterpart, distinguished only by the Tasks logo in the top-left corner. Lists are displayed as rearrangeable, side-by-side cards, offering a clear overview of your to-dos. A collapsible navigation drawer allows for quick switching between “All Tasks” and “Starred” views. Users can also manage individual lists, hiding them as needed or creating new ones that seamlessly sync with the mobile apps.

Found by 9to5 Google, the actual launch date remains unclear as it appears this standalone Google Tasks website went live sometime in recent weeks. Hopefully, Google will retain both the standalone and Calendar-integrated experiences going forward, offering users flexibility in how they manage their tasks.