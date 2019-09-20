Chrome Unboxed - The Latest Chrome OS News

Refurbished Chromebooks and electronics in general can often save users a significant amount of money but we frequently warn our readers to make sure they know and trust that the seller will back the device. Often times, it is possible to purchase a “renewed” Chromebook and slap on a third-party accidental damage plan and still pay well below retail while quelling any concerns surrounding a defective product.

Amazon and Best Buy are two great places to find such products and you can purchase the aforementioned warranties at the same time. If you luck out and get a Geek Squad Certified device, you might even get a full year of warranty but generally, you’re looking at 30-90 days of coverage on a refurbished device. For months, we have seen numerous deals on refurbished Pixelbooks that make buying one new a tough choice. It looks as though these reconditioned devices must be selling well as the Google Store is now offering the base model for only $749.

Retailing for $999, the $750 price tag is appealing but you have to consider warranty when looking at a Chromebook in this price range. Well, Google is looking to take the guesswork out of that for you. You can get the Core i5, 8GB/128GB Pixelbook for $749 with free shipping and Google is including a limited 1-year warranty. Now, there are some differences in this warranty and the one on a new Pixelbook but they long and short is that Google will warranty the refurbished device from defects for a year from the date of purchase. The coverage is only applicable to the original purchaser. To see the fine print and compare warranties, see the support article from Google here.

The Pixelbook isn’t the only device getting the refurb treatment. You can also pick up a renewed 3-pack of Google Wifi routers for only $179. While we’re seriously giddy about the rumored upcoming Nest Wifi w/Google Assistant, the original Google Wifi are great devices that offer very simplistic setup and can create a very reliable mesh network to cover every inch of your home or office. We have three here at the Chrome Unboxed HQ and they work exceptionally well across a relatively large space. You’ll get a 1-year warranty with these, as well and you’ll save around $80 over buying them new. You can check out Google’s new refurbished shop at the link below.

Shop Google Store Refurbished

Who knows, maybe Google will start selling more products of the refurbished variety. I can imagine that Pixel phones in this shop would sell like hotcakes if they toss in a 1-year warranty and the price is right.