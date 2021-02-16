The Google Store is now selling Fitbit products directly

After some confusion on whether or not Google actually finalized its acquisition of Fitbit, they placed a banner at the top of the Google Store welcoming the new brand to their ecosystem. They also began to link out customers visiting to Fitbit.com to direct sales. Now, they’re selling Fitbit wearables and trackers directly on the Google Store.

Upon visiting, you can now add the Fitbit Sense, Versa 3, Inspire 2, and Charge 4 directly to your cart and check out. Please be aware that at this time, this is only possible in the United States. You can apply Google Store financing to your purchase as well, should you have it set up.

Outside of these four products, Fitbit’s official website still houses more of its own, though I’m sure many of those will make their way to Google’s storefront before long. For example, the Aria scale doesn’t really have a place where it could possibly belong on the Google Store navigation, but perhaps with all of the health-related focus the company has pivoted to lately, they will add a new nav item for these additions.

I’m excited to see what the two companies achieve together, and seeing the Fitbit directly on the site has me excited to pick up a new one knowing that there is an Assistant-oriented focus and that it could potentially be the future of, or replace Wear OS. What do you think Google will do with Fitbit? Let us know in the comments.

Shop Fitbit on the Google Store