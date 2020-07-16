Google Store Daily Special: Save $50 on Nest Hello & Nest Hub bundle

As Google’s month-long daily deals continue moving forward, we bring you today’s offering of a Nest Hello doorbell paired with a Nest Hub for $50 off. So far, it seems Google’s strategy here is to pair up devices that work well off of one another and are likely to be purchased together by general users and this pairing is a pretty standard set. Regular pricing would put these two devices purchased together at $318.99 and the deal takes it down to a much more respectable $268.99. For that money, what exactly are you getting?

First up, you are getting a great wireless doorbell camera with HD video, night vision, HDR for low light, 160-degree wide angle viewing and 24/7 monitoring of the main entrance of your house when paired up with Nest Aware. Additionally, if you use Google products already, the Nest Hello Doorbell works seamlessly with Google Assistant for simple voice controls and ease of setup.

The Nest Hub is the quintessential smart display that began Google’s foray into hardware that places the Assistant on a screen. With solid speakers and a fantastic display, this little smart display is arguably one of the best digital photo frames ever made as it adapts seamlessly to lighting conditions around it quickly and accurately. Paired up with the Hello doorbell, it also becomes your quick-glance video source to see who’s at the door when visitors arrive. Head over to the Google Store before the end of the day to take advantage of this deal if you’ve been looking for a great way to start your smart, connected home setup.

Google Store Daily Special