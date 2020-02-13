5 new games announced for Google Stadia and three are exclusives

Right off the bat, I’m going to say that I hope to write more articles like this with much greater frequency as 2020 progresses. With the launch of NVIDIA GeForce NOW and Microsoft’s Project xCloud looming, Stadia cannot afford to continue dripping games out here and there. They’ve previously promised 120 new games for 2020, so the ball needs to start rolling now. Today’s announcements don’t add a ton to that bottom line, but these games do bring a nice variety of genres and introduce 3 games that will be coming to Stadia before any other platform.

We’ve dropped the official Stadia-provided descriptions from their blog and the accompanying video trailers below. Though I’m excited to see more games begin to arrive, I can’t say I’m super excited by these titles. After all, there are numerous large game franchises out there that have yet to be announced for Stadia, so I was hoping for a couple big wins with this announcement. You have to start somewhere, and I’m very encouraged by the 3 titles that are debuting on Stadia first as I think this type of addition to the game library is important over time.

With Doom Eternal, Orcs Must Die 3, and Baldur’s Gate 3 launching later in the year, we have some big titles to look forward to. For now, though, big franchises like Call of Duty, Fortnite, Apex Legends, Madden, FIFA, and PUBG are all absent and make it hard for players to want to make the move over to Stadia. We’ve said it all along and will continue to repeat it: Stadia needs more games and more players if it is going to be here for the long haul.

Today’s new games are a good step, but this needs to be happening frequently from this point forward if anyone is going to sit up and take notice. I still contend that Stadia is the best overall cloud gaming experience out there (from a UI and ease-of-use standpoint) and I really want to see it succeed. I’m sincerely hopeful this is the beginning of a flood of new titles over the next few months.

Lost Words: Beyond the Page

Lost Words: Beyond the Page (First on Stadia) is a narrative-driven, atmospheric puzzler set inside the pages of a young girl’s diary. Following an immersive story by renowned games writer Rhianna Pratchett, players guide an aspiring author through the wondrous fantasy world of Estoria, where words wield immense power. In Lost Words: Beyond the Page, players interact with the words themselves to solve challenging puzzles and unique platforming segments to progress through an evolving landscape. Winner of over a dozen game awards and accolades, players will leap through the diary pages to uncover an emotional tale of loss and personal growth that will test the protagonist, Izzy, as she embarks on this highly decorated, groundbreaking adventure.

Panzer Dragoon Remake

A new, remade version of the Panzer Dragoon game – true to the original, with improved graphics and controls, that suit modern gaming standards! On a far, lone planet, you encounter two dragons awaken from the ancient times. Armed with a deadly gun from the past and the guidance of your armored blue dragon, you must fulfill your destiny and keep the Prototype Dragon from reaching the Tower or die trying.

Pilot through seven unbelievably realistic levels ranging from tropical blue ocean cities to intricate subterranean ruins.

Fight the Prototype Dragon who appears together with evil giant dragonflies, frightening man-sized wasps, giant sandworms, and lethal flying battleships.

Attack approaching from all sides enemies quickly and without mercy, with improved 360-degree controls and lock-on targeting.

Serious Sam Collection

Step into the shoes of the legendary action hero Sam “Serious” Stone and experience one of the most explosive shooter game series of all time as you save the world from a merciless alien invasion. Visit the ruins of ancient Egypt and roam through the vivid arenas of South America fighting seemingly never ending hordes of enemies using an extremely destructive arsenal including shotguns, heavy lasers, rocket launchers, a huge cannon, and an iconic minigun.

Tired of playing alone? Go to war against Mental’s horde with up to 16 players online or 4 players in local co-op, blasting your way through the campaign or the stand-alone survival mode.

Serious Sam Collection includes all content from Serious Sam HD: The First Encounter, Serious Sam HD: The Second Encounter and Serious Sam 3: BFE, including The Legend of the Beast and Jewel of the Nile expansions.



Stacks on Stacks (on Stacks)

Stacks On Stacks (On Stacks) (First on Stadia) is a zany 3D tower builder. Play as the Master Stacker, Rockit, who must use her psychic helmet to clean up the colorful bricks falling all over her madcap world. Build stable towers by executing architectural feats of balancing. Incorporate an array of mixed-up materials such as famous works of art, aquariums, magnets, and more into your gravity-defying structures.

All the while, defend your towers against invading ghosts, a fireball-breathing dragon, and other outlandish hazards. Once finished, epically destroy what you built by knocking down your completed towers with a giant wrecking ball.

Stacks includes an extensive single-player story mode as well as local co-op and split-screen versus options to enjoy the game with a friend.

Splitlings

You know what the problem with multiplayer games is, right? The other players! It’s always THEIR FAULT if you lose! We’ve got the perfect game to blame your friends for their incapability: Spitlings! This action arcade chaos game for up to four players is a modern take on the hardcore classics. You’re in control of a Spitling, a charming rectangular creature with teeth it can spit or use to jump! Makes no sense? Who cares, it’s FUN!

Classic hardcore gameplay meets modern design sensibility

Action packed, highly engaging, scream-at-your-friends fun

up to 4 friends multiplayer

If one fails, all restart

Play a 100+ level Story Mode with cutscene animations

Beat the clock to unlock 30+ themes and characters

