Google showcases 11 ways ChromeOS Flex could benefit your business right now

The staggering $10.5 trillion annual cost of cybercrime projected for 2025 is truly forcing businesses to rethink their overall security. While regular OS upgrades were once a cornerstone of protection, millions of Windows 10 devices will soon be ineligible for the latest security updates as we head into the latter parts of 2024.

For companies looking for a way to continue leveraging their current hardware without massive fees to upgrade fleets of laptops and PCs to the latest version of Windows 11, ChromeOS Flex presents a powerful alternative to maintain those devices and safeguard their business.

Many of you know exactly what ChromeOS Flex is, but for the uninitiated, here’s a quick rundown. Google’s cloud-based operating system – ChromeOS – runs on Chromebooks exclusively and provides a clean UI, powerful productivity tools, and an operating system built for leveraging the cloud. In the exact same way, ChromeOS Flex is designed to revitalize older PCs and Macs with the same OS, the same features, and the same rock-solid security features, too.

11 ways ChromeOS Flex can benefit your business

In a recent post, Google has spent some time highlighting the ways the businesses utilizing ChromeOS Flex on their aging hardware can benefit them across the board. From security to speed to management, there are so many reasons to consider ChromeOS Flex, so let’s go over them.

Uncompromising Security: ChromeOS Flex was engineered with security in mind. Automatic updates guard against emerging threats, sandboxing isolates potential malware, and data encryption protects sensitive information. ChromeOS Flex’s track record speaks volumes – there have been no known successful ransomware attacks on the platform to date. Plus, the need for expensive antivirus solutions is virtually eliminated. Fast and Familiar: For teams already accustomed to Chrome Browser or Google Workspace, ChromeOS Flex presents a minimal learning curve. The familiar interface makes adoption a breeze and boosts productivity across your workforce. Unleash Productivity: Wave goodbye to sluggish boot times and frustrating system slowdowns. ChromeOS Flex devices are renowned for their speed and responsiveness, maintaining peak performance even as they age. Your employees spend less time waiting and more time getting things done. Easy IT Management: ChromeOS Flex empowers IT admins to manage their device fleet remotely and with remarkable ease. The Google Admin console allows for centralized configuration, deployment, and seamless updates – reducing the load on your IT support teams. Business App Compatibility: ChromeOS Flex offers extensive enterprise support with Google’s Chrome Enterprise Recommended program. This program validates third-party solutions in various areas like security, healthcare, and kiosks, ensuring you can deploy additional software confidently. Legacy Windows compatibility is even maintained through virtual app delivery solutions. Remarkable Flexibility: With nearly 600 devices certified, your existing hardware is a prime candidate to run ChromeOS Flex. Test it first by booting from a USB drive without changing your original OS. When ready, a full installation takes as little as 5 minutes and is completely free. Slash IT Support Costs: ChromeOS Flex’s reliability and self-managing nature noticeably reduce IT-related support tickets. Continuous security patches and automatic updates from Google significantly lower the need for manual system interventions. Minimize Hardware Expenses: Instead of replacing your aging devices, ChromeOS Flex breathes new life into them, extending their lifespan. That means fewer frequent replacements, which translates into significant savings in hardware refresh budgets. Promote Sustainability: By maximizing the useful life of existing hardware, ChromeOS Flex helps your business reduce waste and minimize your environmental impact – a crucial aspect of corporate responsibility in today’s world. Energy Efficient: ChromeOS Flex devices are proven to consume 19% less energy than those running other operating systems. That translates not only to a ‘greener’ footprint but also lower operating costs. Ideal for Any Scale: ChromeOS Flex adapts to your business needs. Its intuitive management and robust security are valuable assets for both small businesses looking to grow and established enterprises with complex IT ecosystems.

Clearly, ChromeOS Flex offers a compelling way to shield your business against growing cyber threats while reducing costs and promoting an environmentally conscious workplace. With more and more unsupported devices entering the workforce in the coming months, ChromeOS Flex makes more sense now than it ever has. With an established, simple path towards better productivity, easier management, and greater security than ever, it’s worth a look for certain.

