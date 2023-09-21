Google takes another jab at Apple’s iMessage’s lack of RCS support with new iPager video

In a continued effort to advocate for the RCS (Rich Communication Services) messaging protocol that is the proper replacement for SMS/MMS, Google has thrown another log on the fire of its #GetTheMessage campaign. This time around, Google’s slightly-more-aggressive nudge to Apple to adopt RCS as a part of iMessage utilizes a humorous video that introduces a new “iPager” device. This satire is clear, here, as Google uses this iconic, outdated communication tool as a way of poking fun at Apple’s aggravating practice of continuing to support an outdated, replaceable messaging standard in SMS/MMS in iMessage.

The video’s YouTube description not-so-jokingly states: “While the iPager might be a figment of our imagination, the challenges posed by Apple’s reliance on SMS are very real. Let’s elevate the texting experience for all. It’s high time Apple got the message and transitioned to RCS.”

We’ve talked about it before, but RCS brings a ton of enhancements to standard, phone-driven messaging. It enables expected features like end-to-end encryption, read acknowledgments, the capability to send high-definition photos and videos and it has the ability to work on all platforms if allowed to. While Apple’s iMessage obviously offers similar features, those features are exclusive to interactions between iMessage users inside Apple’s closed ecosystem. And this way of doing things breaks down fundamental messaging (like SMS/MMS that everyone still uses daily) into “Blue Bubble” and “Green Bubble” groups on iPhones.

Major carriers and smartphone giants, including Samsung, have already embraced RCS as the replacement for the aging SMS/MMS standard. Apple, however, remains unfazed by Google’s prodding. Apple’s CEO, Tim Cook, even suggested at the Code Conference last year that those irked by the green bubble dilemma should simply “buy an iPhone.” Sigh.

Insights from the 2021 legal battle between Apple and Epic Games shed light on Apple’s actual perspective, however. Documents suggest that Apple views iMessage as a pivotal tool for retaining its customer base, and cast in that sort of light, it remains clear why Apple is avoiding RCS as long as they can. But if you imagine a different standard – phone calls, for example – the problem becomes far less nuanced and far more clear. If the iPhone could make clear calls one iPhone to another, but could only communicate with garbled quality to landline, business and Android phones via an outdated protocol, no one would stand for that.

What we’re dealing with, here, is the exact same thing. Like it or not, SMS/MMS as part of the phone experience here in the US is just a fact of life, and Apple is the one choosing to keep their grip on an outdated mode of communication to simply keep users on the hook. If we call it what it is, it’s shady business, and I hope Google continues to trumpet the solution until enough people get fed up with what is ultimately an easily-solvable problem.

