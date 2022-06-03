Google Play will soon let you use your Play Points for in-app purchases

As part of Android’s June quarterly update, Google Play will be getting a nifty new feature that will allow you to use your accrued Play Points to pay for in-app purchases without ever leaving your app or game. Additionally, you will have the option to use your points to cover the full value or split it between your points and your saved forms of payment.

Play Points is a rewards program that awards you 1 point for every $1 spent on Google Play purchases. It also awards you bonus points for trying out featured apps and games and lets you redeem them for Google Play Credit to use on anything. Additional levels include additional bonus points as you move higher in the ranks.

Previously, you could only use your points to pay for purchases after redeeming them, which was an additional and unnecessary step. With this update, you will be able to collect points and then use them during the checkout process without much fuss. However, this feature will only be available in countries where the Play Points program is available, which include:

Australia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Korea, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and the United States. Countries where the Google Play Points program is available

Google states that this feature will be rolling out over the coming weeks. If you haven’t already done so, this would be a good time to join the Google Play Points program by opening the Play Store app on your mobile device, tapping your profile icon at the top right, tapping Play Points, then tapping Join.