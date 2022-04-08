Google announces partnership with iFixit for Pixel replacement parts

Google announced today that as part of a new partnership with iFixit, genuine repair parts for Pixel devices will become available for customers to purchase via the iFixit site. The announcement follows long-held debates and legislation about the “right to repair” and improving repairability on consumer products.

Google states that iFixit.com will carry the full range of spare parts for Pixel 2 through Pixel 6 Pro and future Pixel models, including batteries, replacement displays, cameras, and more. The program will be available in the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, and EU countries where Pixel is available. iFixit added the below statement on their blog:

Our parts selection will include everything you need for the most common Google Pixel repairs—batteries, displays, cameras, and more. We will sell them both individually and as part of Fix Kits, which include all the tools you need to fix your Google Pixel, from screwdriver bits to spudgers. Each kit comes with the iOpener, our opening tool designed to apply heat directly and evenly to case components joined with adhesive. The kits also include replacement pre-cut adhesive for securing and re-waterproofing your Pixel. Source: iFixit.com

iFixit also explained that they have been working with Google on this collaboration for five years now and have amassed a collection of Google Phone Repair Guides that can be used when using their repair kits. Google reiterates that for those who don’t want to make the repairs themselves, there is still the option to use one of their independent repair providers, like uBreakiFix and other walk-in support providers in Canada, Germany, Japan, and the U.K.

Apple announced its own “Self Service Repair” program late last year to be launched in early 2022. Similarly, Samsung announced a limited Self Repair program that has yet to launch. Apart from this announcement, Google also further committed to its hardware sustainability pledge by launching a Chromebook repair program earlier this year and providing a trade-in program to recycle older devices. So it seems like self-repair is becoming increasingly more accepted by hardware manufacturers, though perhaps not by their own choice.