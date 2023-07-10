Google can now claim #2 smartphone brand status in Japan

The smartphone market – largely dominated by big players like Apple and Samsung – has been traditionally challenging for newer players to find their place. Yet, Google’s Pixel series is making remarkable strides in this highly-competitive space, particularly in Japan: a market known for its fierce loyalty to homegrown brands like Sony and Sharp.

By the end of October last year, just before the unveiling of the Pixel 7 line (which includes the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, and the Pixel Fold), Google had sold a total of 27.6 million Pixel handsets since its inception in 2016. While this may pale in comparison to the yearly sales volumes of industry standards like Apple and Samsung, the Pixel brand has shown significant promise with solid year-over-year growth.

Counterpoint Research reports (via Android Police) that Google’s Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have sparked a resurgence in the brand’s performance. Global shipments of Pixel handsets witnessed a whopping year-over-year growth of 67% in Q1 2023. Contrary to expectations, the US market didn’t contribute significantly to this rise. Instead, the country proving to be a surprising stronghold for Pixel smartphones is Japan, with a notable 34% of Pixel shipments in Q1 2023.

This number is a significant leap from the 10% of Pixel shipments Japan accounted for in the same quarter of the previous year. On the other side of the coin, however, the US witnessed a considerable decline in Pixel sales; down from receiving 51% of the shipped Pixels in Q1 2022 to just 31% during this year’s initial quarter. Simultaneously, Western Europe’s share of global Pixel shipments shrunk from 24% to 17%.

Despite the overall low volume of Pixel sales compared to industry leaders, the Pixel brand’s performance in Japan is an impressive achievement. Google is now the second-largest smartphone manufacturer in Japan, securing a 9% market share – its highest ever in the country – and trailing only behind Apple, which typically owns over 50% of the Japanese smartphone market.

Google’s Pixel series’ success in Japan reminds us that there is still room for growth in the global smartphone industry, even in markets traditionally dominated by local favorites. The shift in market share also emphasizes the importance of tailoring product offerings and marketing strategies to line up with regional demands outside of the US market. As we move forward, it will be interesting to see how Google capitalizes on this momentum and navigates the dynamics of the international smartphone markets.