The full Pixel phone roadmap has leaked, all the way through 2025

Some of you read that headline and thought exactly what I did when I heard this news: how hard is it to discern Google’s Pixel phone strategy? After all, the company has been pretty solid with their release cadence, only modifying things a bit during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Should be simple, right? 2023 gives us Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, 2024 takes it to 9, and 2025 goes to 10. That would make sense, and it seems a variation of that plan is in place, though it isn’t quite a clear-cut as you may think.

First, foldables

There are obviously moving parts to deal with, here, and one of the main ones will hinge on the success and/or failure of the Pixel Fold. While the Fold is a known entity as we move into the new year, follow-ups and branches off of that phone are a bit of an unknown at this point.

According to the leak obtained by Android Authority, the fate of any potential Pixel Fold follow-up devices will hinge completely on the market reception of the first one. If it is good, perhaps a second Fold will follow and it looks like Google has an appetite to even take on the vertical-folding clamshell style as well – similar to Samung’s Galaxy Z Flip.

This part of the roadmap is obviously fraught with questions and unknowns for now. 2023 will give us the data needed to get a grip on whether or not Google continues down the folding phone path in the future. For what it’s worth, I hope they give it at least two attempts before throwing in the towel. First-gen products are tough to get right and this folding phone segment is one that will take years to solidify. I’m hopeful that is the thought going forward.

Pixel sizes to match up with Apple more closely

The other interesting part of this leak is the clear intention by Google to go with a bit of a different strategy with their phone sizes moving forward. With Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, it seems most things will stay the same with only a slight change to the standard Pixel 8. According to the leak, the Pixel 8 will shrink down a bit more than the Pixel 7 and both phones will come equipped with – no shocker, here – Tensor G3.

With Pixel 9 in 2024, however, things look to be changing. With the Pixel 9, there will likely be 3 phones: one standard and two Pro models. In this way, Google will copy Apple’s setup where you get all the Pro features not only in the largest phone, but in a smaller version as well. The standard Pixel 9 will likely be the same as the Pixel 6, 7, and 8 before it, leaving the other two phones to get upgrades in hardware and different sizes: 6.7-inches for the larger Pro and 6.3-inches for the smaller one.

What about Pixel A-Series?

The leak included some interesting tidbits about the Pixel A-Series, too. We know the Pixel 7a is on the way for the early summer, but based on the sales of that phone, Google may look towards a 2-year cycle for the A-Series devices. Like Apple (again) and their SE iPhones, this would have Google only releasing their more-affordable devices every couple of years instead of every summer.

If the price stays down, I suppose I understand this move. But the Pixel 6 can be purchased right now on the cheap and it is only one year old. The better move would seem to be longer software support cycles and pushing last year’s Pixel to those looking for a deal. However, I know the SE strategy works for Apple and the A-Series has done the same for Google, so I imagine it will continue in one way or another.

One final note for the 2025 plans

Finally, there’s a bit of a wait-and-see approach looming for 2025. If Google moves forward on the clamshell foldable Pixel, the Pixel 10 lineup will mimic the Pixel 9 series. If not, however, Google plans to move to 4 Pixel models for 2025: large and small in both Pro and non-Pro models. Again, this matches up with what Apple currently does, so we could see something akin to Pixel 10, Pixel 10 XL, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 XL Pro. I’m making those names up, but you get the gist.

All in all, I think this strategy will be fascinating to watch unfold. For me personally, I’m all-in on the idea of the Pixel Fold at this point. My only real fear with that upcoming phone is the idea that I get it, I love it, and Google nixes it. My hope is that it is great, that enough people try it to condone them continuing to pursue the form factor, and that I transition to the folding phone life and don’t look back.

As for the Pixel 8, 9 and 10, I think more sizes of the Pro are warranted and will sell well. Google seems to be in this for the long haul at this point, and their phones just keep getting better. Gaining market share over Apple and Samsung is tough, but if Google continues to make solid hardware paired with the best software at great prices, I think they’ll continue chipping away at it.

