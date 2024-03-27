Google Pixel Fold hits lowest price yet: should you fold?

The Pixel Fold, Google’s slick folding smartphone, just hit a seriously tempting price point. We’re talking $500 off at Best Buy and the Google Store, bringing the 256GB unlocked model down to $1,299. That’s the best deal we’ve seen yet, so if you’ve been eyeing this unique, folding device, it might be time to pounce!

The Pixel Fold is Google’s first attempt at a foldable and offers Pixel fans a new form factor with the clean software experience we all love. Our own Robby Payne has had a good look at this device and overall he was impressed with the inner and outer screens, speaker quality, and how well the tablet-style UI works.

advertisement

Personally, the screens were a huge standout for me too. That 7.6-inch inner and 5.8-inch outer OLED screen both have a super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Plus, the “notebook” design means a more normal aspect ratio on the outer screen – no skinny “candy bar” look like some other foldables.

advertisement

Folding Pixel Goodness (and a Few Caveats)

The Pixel Fold doesn’t skimp on the other specs either. You’re getting a powerful camera setup with a 48MP main sensor, a 10.8MP ultrawide, a 10.8MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom, and dual selfie snappers. Google’s Tensor G2 chip and 12GB of RAM keep things running fast. Throw in solid battery life (even up to 72 hours with Extreme Battery Saver), and you’ve got a compelling package.

But, the Pixel Fold isn’t perfect and the software is the main culprit. Lots of popular apps and websites still aren’t optimized for that big inner screen aspect ratio, making things look wonky or even unusable. And if you’re into mobile gaming, be aware that the Tensor G2 has quirks with some titles, causing performance hiccups, and also the gyroscope is off when using the inner screen.

advertisement

So, at the original $1,800 price point, the Pixel Fold was a tough sell. But with this $500 discount, it finally starts to make sense. For $1,299, those issues get easier to swallow, especially if you’re into bleeding-edge tech. It’s still pricey, but this is the best deal we’ve seen. If you’ve been on the fence, now’s the moment. Don’t wait too long though, this kind of discount probably won’t last forever!

Newsletter Signup