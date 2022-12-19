You can get the excellent Pixel Buds A-Series right now for $69

With all the hype around the Pixel Buds Pro, you’d be forgiven for completely forgetting the quite-competent Pixel Buds A-Series. To be fair, I know I did for quite some time, but after using them again for the past few weeks, I can tell you that was a mistake. I forgot just how much I enjoyed Google’s original take on truly wireless earbuds, and though there are better earbuds out there, the A-Sereis at $69 challenges that thinking a bit.

Sure, the A-Series dropped the swipe gestures from the original Pixel Buds, but you still get taps and holds on either earbud to get the basics done. Yes, they lack wireless charging, but top up in very little time when on the charge. And yes, they lack the ANC of the fancier and more expensive Pixel Buds Pro, but I’d wager that most of you wouldn’t mind it much due to the way Google handles noise reduction and breathability in the Pixel Buds A-Series.

What the Pixel Buds A-Series have going for them is a superior, comfortable fit, fantastic sound, great connectivity, and ease of use with Android phones. And I can tell you that the good far outweighs the bad with these earbuds, and I’ve found myself surprisingly happy with the fit, function, and noise reduction in these earbuds. The latest update also removed the annoying gaming lag, so that’s yet another win for these earbuds!

While they don’t have ANC, Google strikes the right balance between what naturally gets through (you can hold a conversation with them in) and what is blocked out. With music on, the Pixel Buds A-Series do a surprisingly good job at feeling like there is some sort of noise cancellation happening. Again, there isn’t, but the overall effect is quite good.

And right now, you can get this fantastic set of earbuds for only $69 at multiple places, including Best Buy, Walmart and the Google Store. With it being so close to Christmas, it is unclear how long this deal will last, so if you are looking for a last-minute gift that won’t break the bank, the Pixel Buds A-Series might be a fantastic fit.

