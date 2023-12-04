Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are back to Black Friday sale prices

Best Buy is extending the joy of Black Friday with continuing discounts on the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. If you thought you missed out on the big savings during Black Friday, think again. These high-end smartphones are still available at their Black Friday prices, giving you another chance to snag these fantastic flagship devices from Google.

Google Pixel 8: A Steal at $549

The Google Pixel 8, originally priced at $699, is now available for just $549, saving you $150. This phone is not just about savings; it’s a powerhouse of features and performance in a compact design. I have personally been using it as my daily driver since the Google Event back in October. The Pixel 8 comes with a vibrant 6.2-inch OLED screen with a 2400 x 1080 resolution and a peak brightness of 2,000 nits. A big downgrade of the smaller Pixel phones in the past has been removed now that the Pixel 8 supports a refresh rate of up to 90Hz, giving you a silky smooth viewing experience. Internally, this smaller phone is powered by the same Tensor G3 processor that is in the Pro, meaning you aren’t sacrificing performance either. This processor provides a smooth, responsive experience and I haven’t experienced any lag or stuttering. The camera setup is solid too, with a 50MP main lens, a 12MP wide-angle camera, and a 10.5MP selfie camera. Overall, I have enjoyed my time with this compact phone and if you are looking for something on the smaller side of things, I would highly recommend the Pixel 8.

Google Pixel 8 Pro: A Premium Choice for $799

For those looking for a premium choice, the Google Pixel 8 Pro is now priced at an attractive $799, down from $999. The Pixel 8 Pro takes everything up a notch, and it starts with that beautiful screen – a 6.7-inch OLED display, with a 2992 x 1344 resolution. The display’s variable refresh rate is a game-changer, automatically adjusting from 1Hz to 120Hz, balancing your viewing experience and battery efficiency. The Pixel 8 Pro’s camera system is a step above too, featuring a 50MP main camera, a 48MP ultrawide lens, and a 48MP telephoto lens with up to 5x optical zoom. Thanks to the Tensor G3 processor and 12 GB of RAM, you won’t have to worry about performance. This phone is a top contender in the current smartphone market and at this price, it’s hard to not recommend if you want a premium smartphone.

So, in case you were beating yourself up for missing the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro Black Friday deals, here’s your second chance. Both phones bring Google’s modern design, exceptional cameras, and powerful processors at a significantly reduced price. If you’re considering a new smartphone, these deals are worth exploring. You just have to decide which phone is right for you!

