Some Pixel 7 users’ rear camera glass is shattering after regular use and Google is aware

According to a slew of users on Reddit and Twitter (sources: 1,2,3,4,5), Pixel 7 rear phone cameras are mysteriously experiencing their external glass breaking. These individuals have stated firmly that they have not dropped their devices, and that no force has been applied. They are also not using their new phones in extreme temperatures.

One user named Steven even stated that Made by Google support quoted them more than $400 for the fix as seen in the tweet above. Others have been quoted around $200 for a replacement glass via uBreakiFix local to them.

I was told by @madebygoogle that with no sign of physical damage it was my fault. Was quoted over $400 to fix. I do like the case @peakdesignltd pic.twitter.com/M8qGtEYqmG — Steven (@thverybestracer) December 27, 2022

Luckily, in many instances, Google has agreed to replace these units where the user has been verified to own no fault for the damage through a support chat. Clearly, this is a manufacturing defect in the glass, and thanks to a few chat screenshots, we see Google owning that fault as they’ve stated they are aware of the problem.

This is not an acceptable quality for such an expensive piece of technology, but despite these issues, Google’s Pixel line has risen to prominence as a premium phone that’s more affordable than many of the higher-end Samsung and Apple devices that have been released in the past few years. Once the company releases the Pixel Fold, it will still have a phone in the same pricing tier as its competitors (read: astronomically, ridiculously overpriced, but fitting for certain types of people).

I hope that these camera issues are as sporadic as they seem and that all those who are experiencing them have their phones replaced quickly and without hassle. Have you experienced any problems with your new Pixel 7? Let me know in the comments below.

Kudos: Android Police

Newsletter Signup