Google Photos now lets users in Canada and Europe order photo and canvas prints

Have you ever ordered individual photos or canvas prints from the Google Photos Print store? The company seems to promote it quite a bit during every season, and while I’ve still yet to do more than a photo book to capture my son’s earliest years, I do see the value in it being available. In this age of digital photo frames where our phone, TV, and all other devices in the home act as photo slideshows, I can also see why many would probably not order physical products from the company.

For those who are interested though, Google is now expanding its Print store services to Canada and Europe, and individuals living in these countries can now order their fondest memories in many formats to hang around the house or office.

Photo Prints in Canada start at $0.39 CAD each (plus shipping and tax), and come in 4×4, 4×6, 5×7, 8×10, 11×14, 12×12, 12×18, 16×20, and 24×36 (inches). In European locations, the prices are 0.15 EUR per photo (plus shipping and tax), and come in 10×10, 10×15, 13×18, 20×20, 20×30, 30×45, 40×60, 50×50, 50×75, 60×90 (centimeters). If you live in another European location with a different currency, the prices will be listed in the Print store itself.

Canvas Prints are a lot more sturdy than photos and are meant to decorate the walls of your home directly. Whether they’re family, vacation, or photos, all canvas prints come with hanging wire on the back of them. In Canada, these ship in 8×8 and 20×24 (in) sizes and for all 28 European countries, they ship in 20×20 and 75×100 (cm) sizes.

Photo Books are also available in all of these new locations, and allow you to place one photo per page at different sizes. I would recommend printing one Photo Book each year and filling it with memories. On your bookshelf, you can store these and have a library archiving your family’s history. Unlike a family tree or something more stale, photos directly chronicling those good times capture your family’s best times and most relatable moments.

Regarding the newly added European countries for the Google Photos Print store, they consist of the following: