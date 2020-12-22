Google Photos lets you have your Nickelback, but not your quarter back

There are two kinds of people in this world – those that love Nickelback and those that hate them. Regardless of which camp you fall in – and we’re only silently judging – it’s hard to deny that they’ve been an influential part of rock history. Now, Google Photos has partnered them for a promotional parody that is actually pretty genius and I’m kind of mad that I didn’t think of it first.

Uploaded to Youtube today, the new video is a reimagining of the band’s 2005 song aptly named ‘Photograph’. The lyrics have been altered to poke fun at lead singer Chad Kroeger’s hair styles through the years and he even went so far as to provide his personal photos to Google for the shoot. If you laugh at yourself, others have no firepower, right?

Fifteen years ago, we had no idea that the photos on our mobile devices would become such a ubiquitous part of all of our lives. When Google approached us with the idea about marrying the song with Google Photos we felt like it would be a fun and nostalgic way to give the song a lyrical refresh and share some of our favorite memories. Chad Kroeger

A lot of people look back on years gone around Christmas time using Google Photos. Their ‘On this day’ feature called ‘Recent highlights’ is arguably much more used than Facebook’s who was the first large company to implement it. Recently, Google added cinematic 3D photos to your memories and they’ve been working around the clock to make Photos a well-loved app…mostly. They even breached 5 billion installs on the Google Play Store earlier this month.