All that and a bag of Smart Chips: Google Photos is now testing Lens filters on Android

In recent memory, Google has added its Smart Chip filters to several of its products. First, it added them to the top of Gmail, and then to Drive to help you locate things easier. It then went on to Google Sheets, allowing you to add smart people chips to quickly reference contacts. Let’s not discuss that time it used chips in its marketing for the new Pixel phone in Japan, shall we?

Now, it’s adding the same useful feature to the bottom bar of Google Photos on Android, as you can see in the image below which comes to us from Android Police. When the built-in Google Lens detection recognizes text in an image, some users are now seeing the smart chips pop up for them, but admittedly, it’s few and far in between at this time.

In addition to the suggestions for “Crop & adjust”, a new set of Google Lens commands appear on said chips – “Search”, “Copy text”, “Listen”, “Crop”, “Mark up”, and potentially more. They appear to scroll off of the screen to the right, so swiping across them with your finger may cause more to show.

The only way you can potentially get these to appear for you on your device is to make sure you have the latest version of the Google Photos for Android app installed (APK Mirror). If you’ve already received this update on your phone, let us know in the comments section which device you’re rocking!