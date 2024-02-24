Google Pay app says goodbye in the US

For those who use Google’s payment system, it’s time to say farewell to the standalone Google Pay app. As of June 4th, 2024, Google is officially discontinuing the app in favor of Google Wallet. Google says this move aims to simplify their payment offerings and create a more unified experience for users.

So what does this mean for you? After June 4th, the Google Pay app will no longer be available in the US. Google Wallet will take over as your primary platform for contactless payments, storing loyalty cards, and managing things like transit passes and boarding passes.

With this move, some Google Pay features are going to disappear, too. The first and probably most notable is Peer-to-peer (P2P) payments. If you need to send or request money from friends, you’ll need to find another platform, like Cash app or Venmo. You also won’t be able to view or manage your Google Pay balance within the app anymore, also, but you can still access this information and transfer funds to your bank account through the Google Pay website. The last feature to go away is the “Find offers and deals” section of Google Pay and Google suggests using the new deals destination on Search instead.

If you currently use Google Pay in the US, it’s time to transition to Google Wallet. Download the app, add your payment methods, and start exploring. Remember, the June 4th deadline only applies to the US; Google Pay will continue operating in other countries like Singapore and India.

This move represents yet another twist in Google’s payment system journey. What began as Google Wallet in 2011 has evolved through iterations like Android Pay and back again. While the discontinuation of the Google Pay app might seem confusing, it ultimately signifies Google’s effort to streamline its offerings and provide a more comprehensive user experience through Google Wallet. Google Wallet already boasts a much larger user base, operating in over 180 countries and offering a wider range of functionality. So, it’s time to embrace the change and get acquainted with the Google Wallet platform, if you aren’t already.

