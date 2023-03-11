Google introduces a ‘Credential Manager’ to further kill off passwords

Google has been making strides in improving the sign-in experience for its users. Since last year, the company has been actively seeking ways to reduce the traditional use of passwords (read: It wants to kill passwords entirely). Now, the tech giant has unveiled its latest update to the passkey initiative.

In a recent post on its Android Developers Blog, the Credential Manager was introduced. This is a new feature that allows users to create and store passkeys in the Google Password Manager (support for third-party password managers is in the works!). Then, it syncs them across all devices, making it easy and seamless to perform account sign-in from any device.

With so many methods available from well, passwords to biometrics, phone prompts, and even backup codes, users often face confusion and frustration when just trying to sign in to their accounts. This has improved a lot over the years, sure, but hopefully, this new tool will eliminate the need for users to even understand how the technology even works at a basic level.

It is an API though, so developers will need to add it to their apps. The new feature is a step in the right direction and the use of passkeys provides a more secure authentication method that is less prone to hacking and phishing attempts. As discussed, it also provides a more convenient sign-in experience for users, making it a win-win situation for everyone.

