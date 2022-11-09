Your Mac and PC are getting this long-time Google One mobile feature

For some time now, Google Fi subscribers have been enjoying access to Google’s virtual private network (VPN), which creates a private internet connection and encrypts all of your online activities, whether you are using cellular data or Wi-Fi. Earlier this year, Google went ahead and expanded this service by providing iOS compatibility and then subsequently to all Pixel 7 series owners and Google One subscribers at the 2TB tier or higher.

It appears that Google is not done with bringing its popular VPN to the masses because, beginning today, its VPN client will be available to be installed on computers running Windows 10 or macOS 11 or newer. This service will be made available in the same 22 countries where Google’s VPN is already available to users on Android and iOS.

This desktop client will offer the same overall experience that is offered by the mobile apps, which includes traffic encryption that is standard in the industry and a backend system of checks and balances that should secure activities when using the web.

As per the reporting by Android Police, the download links have not yet gone live but will likely be made available on the Google One website once ready. It has also been confirmed to them that owners of the Pixel 7 who are receiving free VPN access for five years will require a qualifying Google One subscription in order to make use of the desktop clients as well.

As is the case with all Google One plans, account holders have the ability to share VPN access with a maximum of five additional users. However, there is one gotcha you have to know about: Google One’s VPN will not allow you to set an IP address from a different country manually. Instead, Google will provide you with an IP address that is local to the region you are connected from. Basically, if you were hoping to use this VPN to watch content that is restricted in your area, we are sad to report that this won’t be possible.

