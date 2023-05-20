Google One VPN will now let you quickly see your IP address and network information

I know I’m not alone when I say I often visit “What’s My IP” on a Google Search to quickly figure out what my information is for one reason or another. Whether I’m connecting my device to my PS5 for remote play, or something else, it’s a handy thing to well, have on hand.

Google One for Android is now adding this information, as well as your ISP, or internet service provider and network data into its app so you can reference it at a glance. Whether or not I’ll remember this months from now and simply open Google Search again is another story entirely. However, I’m not gonna lie, it’s a pretty nice addition to the app.

The update was spotted by 9to5Google, and it looks as though this info will only show in the Google One app if you have Google’s VPN disabled. Once enabled, this section will instead say “Hidden”, with the additional message stating that “Your IP address and network are hidden to reduce online tracking”.

There also may be a delay in updating your IP address, but you can fix this by refreshing the app page or killing it and re-opening it. Just two months ago, the company expanded access to its VPN to all subscribers, including those at the $1.99 per month tier.

At this time, this is only appearing on Android for those with version 1.179 of the Google One application (I’ve already got it on my end), and not yet for anyone rocking an iPhone, but I’m sure the time will come when it sees universal adoption across devices and users.

