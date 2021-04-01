Google officially opts out of April Fool’s Day for 2021

For the second year in a row, it seems Google is choosing to sit on the sidelines for this year’s April Fool’s Day horseplay. Citing concerns over COVID-19 issues still gripping the country, Google has decided now may still not be the best time for jokes on the internet. While that won’t stop just about everyone else from hopping on board the prank train, it seems we don’t have to sift through Google-related news today and wonder what’s real or not. In a statement made to The Verge, Google says:

In 2020, we made the decision to pause our longstanding Google tradition of celebrating April Fools’ Day, out of respect for all those fighting COVID-19. With much of the world still grappling with serious challenges, we will again pause the jokes for April Fools’ Day in 2021 source: The Verge

While I appreciate a good joke or gag, tech news pranks have become a tad bit trite in my opinion and I usually don’t look forward to this day each year, largely avoiding the news as I don’t have the desire to constantly sift through what is actual news and what is a joke. That being said, any news outlet participating in the yearly mass-media goofs get a pass from me if it’s all done in good fun. After all, we all need some funny in our lives, right? I’ll likely be taking part at arm’s length, however.