It’s totally ridiculous that Google has no repair path for Pixel Watch screen cracks

The Pixel Watch has been largely regarded as one of the best overall Wear OS devices you can buy. But if you happen to already be an owner of a Pixel Watch, you might want to consider how you handle it and make certain you do so with a bit of extra care; because Google currently offers no official repair services for cracked or damaged screens on this device.

Of late, numerous Pixel Watch users have taken to Reddit and Google’s own support forums to express their aggravation with the lack of repair options for the Pixel Watch. Even worse, larger tech media outlets like The Verge are now talking about this fact and have shared conversations with Google’s customer support that confirm the absence of repair centers for the Pixel Watch.

Bridget Starkey, a Google spokesperson, further clarified, “At this time, we don’t offer any repair solutions for the Google Pixel Watch. If your device is damaged, your best bet is to reach out to our customer support team to explore replacement possibilities.” Yikes. And the Google Store doesn’t offer an extended warranty for the Pixel Watch. So, if you accidentally damage it, you’re essentially on your own.

This Limited Warranty does not apply to damage caused by: (1) normal wear and tear; (2) accidents; (3) misuse (including failure to follow product documentation); (4) neglect; (5) disassembly; (6) alterations; (7) servicing other than by Google-authorized technicians; and (8) external causes such as, but not limited to: liquid damage, exposure to sharp objects, exposure to excessive force, anomalies in the electrical current supplied to the Google product, and extreme thermal or environmental conditions. Pixel Watch Hardware Warranty

Interestingly, tech repair website iFixit has shown that repairing the Pixel Watch isn’t entirely impossible. Their teardown reveals that while the screen isn’t easily accessible, the device does hold potential for future repairs. However, sourcing replacement parts remains a significant hurdle, especially given Google’s lack of support. Some users have suggested purchasing a functional Pixel Watch from eBay as a workaround, but this approach is only marginally less expensive—and arguably more wasteful—than buying a new or used replacement.

Google isn’t alone in making smartwatch repairs a complicated and costly affair. Apple Watch repairs are also wildly expensive. For instance, without AppleCare Plus, the repair cost for a Series 8 Apple Watch is a whopping $299, and it’s even higher for the Apple Watch Ultra at $499. However, Apple at least offers a something, here, making it a tad bit more consumer-friendly in this regard. And with AppleCare Plus (up to $79 repair fee after an up to $99 initial purchase for 2 years of coverage), you at least have an option for repair or replacement that Google simply doesn’t offer on the Pixel Watch.

A possible silver lining

As Google gears up to release the Pixel Watch 2, which reportedly features a similar design, there may be a silver lining. Recent legislation in California mandates that companies must provide replacement parts for electronic devices for up to seven years, depending on the device’s cost. This could force Google to reconsider its current stance on Pixel Watch repairs. Even if they would extend the Preferred Care program to offer harware exchanges for a fee, it would at least be better than nothing.

For now, we don’t know that any of this is going to happen, and that is very disconcerting. Why Google doesn’t have a basic accident assurance in place for the Pixel Watch is absolutely bonkers to me. If I can get preferred care on devices as old as the Pixelbook, there’s simply no excuse for this. I can tell you this, though, if we don’t get a Preferred Care option or some sort of repair path, the Pixel Watch 2 will likely not be in my future. And that makes me quite sad.

Newsletter Signup