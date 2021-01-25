Get Google’s Nest Hub on the cheap for the next week

It’s no secret: The Nest Hub is one of the best, most well-rounded smart home items out there. It has interactivity you can’t get from a standalone smart speaker, it has a gorgeous display with the best ambient light control we’ve seen, and it is generally affordable most days. Even with its reduced MSRP, however, there are still deals on this incredible smart display, and right now it is as low as it’s been in months.

Nearly across the board, you can snag the Home Hub for $69.99 just about everywhere. This deal was in play on Google’s store as well, but it seems like they’ve decided to put things back to full price for now. Just about anywhere else you look, the Home Hub is reduced to $69.99 until February 1st. That gives you about a week to go and snag a fantastic addition to your home for a very attractive price.

While it is great at answering questions, playing games, watching content, delivering the news, and helping in the kitchen, my absolute favorite function of the Home Hub is by far the photo options. In conjunction with Google Photos, the display on the Home Hub makes the best digital picture frame you could ask for. With the colors, viewing angles and the ambient light adjustments, your photos just look natural on the screen. For a device that does all this so well, $69.99 is a steal. Just get it before it goes away.

