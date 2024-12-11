Google names their favorite Chrome extensions of 2024

Google Chrome is still very much in control in the land of web browsers, and much of that is thanks in no small part to the early adoption of browser extensions, that allow users to tailor their browser to their specific needs and preferences. Following a long-standing tradition, Google has just released its curated list of top Chrome extensions for 2024, highlighting a diverse selection of tools designed to boost productivity, enhance entertainment, and even save you money while shopping.

Productivity

For those looking to tame their to-do lists and streamline their workflow, Google recommends Todoist. This robust extension helps you plan your day, prioritize tasks, manage projects, and even save websites for later reading. With integrations for over 60 popular apps like Google Drive, Dropbox, and Slack, Todoist acts as a central hub for all your productivity needs.

If you’re an avid Evernote user, Evernote Web Clipper is a must-have. This handy extension allows you to clip web pages, articles, PDFs, and more directly to your Evernote account, making it a breeze to organize and retrieve information later.

For those seeking to automate repetitive tasks, Bardeen: Automate Browser Apps with AI is a game-changer. Powered by a ChatGPT-like AI chatbot, Bardeen allows you to create custom automations using simple language. From web data scraping and content creation to right-click automations and Google Maps extraction, Bardeen can significantly streamline your workflow.

Momentum takes a different approach to productivity, transforming your Chrome browser into a calming and focused workspace. With features like focus modes, to-do lists, and shortcuts to your favorite websites, Momentum helps you stay on track while promoting a sense of tranquility. Each day, you’ll be greeted with a new inspiring background, mantra, and quote to set the tone for a productive day.

Google also gives a nod to Text Blaze: Templates and Snippets and Immersive Translate, further expanding your productivity arsenal.

Entertainment

On the entertainment front, Google recommends Volume Master, a powerful volume booster that lets you control the volume of individual tabs, amplifying it up to a whopping 600 percent. Whether you want to crank up the music or enhance dialogue clarity, Volume Master has you covered.

For a more immersive viewing experience, Turn Off the Lights dims the webpage around videos, minimizing distractions and creating a theater-like ambiance. It can even convert websites that lack a native dark mode into a visually appealing, low-light experience.

Shopping

Looking to save some cash while shopping online? Google suggests CouponBirds, an extension that automatically finds and applies coupons at over 30,000 online stores, including major retailers like Walmart, Macy’s, and Target.

Keepa is another valuable tool for online shoppers, especially those who frequent Amazon. Like CamelCamelCamel, Keepa tracks the price history of products on Amazon, allowing you to spot deals and make informed purchasing decisions. It also provides price drop alerts, availability notifications, and an overview of recent price drops.

Customization and Gaming

Beyond productivity, entertainment, and shopping, Google highlights a couple of unique extensions. Stylish lets you personalize the look of your favorite websites with custom themes, skins, and backgrounds. From Google and YouTube to Pinterest and Discord, Stylish allows you to add a touch of personal flair to your online experience.

For a quick and fun break, Google recommends Ice Dodo, a lighthearted 3D racing game. Navigate a race track, avoid cones, and try to reach the finish line in this increasingly challenging game. With over 680 maps to explore, Ice Dodo offers a delightful way to unwind during your downtime.