How Google is getting involved in Mongolia’s Vision 2050 with ChromeOS

As the world continues evolving around digitally-driven education and professional solutions , Mongolia has stepped forward with a vision that prepares its school-age children for the inevitable changes they’ll see in their lifetimes. The Mongolian government’s Vision 2050 is a commitment towards providing its youth with the knowledge, skill sets, and tools they will need to thrive in a rapidly changing world: prioritizing universal connectivity, increased access to public services, and an inclusive technology-driven educational system.

In a significant move toward achieving this vision, Mongolia’s Prime Minister, Oyun-Erdene Luvsannamsrai, recently visited the Google offices in Washington DC to discuss ways that Google’s products and services could help the Mongolian government meet their goals. As Mongolia aims to provide every child and educator with access to online learning devices, Google – in alliance with the Mongolian government – will equip local schools with an initial consignment of 20,000 Chromebooks, with the aim to eventually provide a Chromebook for every student and teacher.

But the journey does not end there. As part of this initiative, Google will be installing ChromeOS Flex – a version of ChromeOS designed to modernize existing hardware at no extra cost – in older Macs and PCs currently in use in schools. This will help enhance the performance and battery life of tens of thousands of devices while also combating the issue of electronic waste.

Google will also aid the deployment of one million Google for Education Workspace accounts in the region. As part of this, 10,000 Level 1 and Level 2 Educator Certifications are being provided. This initiative will equip the first batch of certified teachers to further train their peers, creating a culture of technological proficiency among educators.

And in an effort to prepare students for the jobs of the future, Google is providing 1,000 scholarships for the Google Career Certificates. These scholarships will equip students with job-ready skills for high-demand fields such as Cybersecurity, IT Support, UX Design, Data Analytics, Project Management, and Digital Marketing, with no degree or prior experience required.

Mongolia’s new partnership with Google is a massive step in enabling technology to drive change at scale. The potential impact of this collaboration is far-reaching, opening new opportunities for all Mongolians as they prepare for the ever-changing digital future.

SOURCE: The Keyword

