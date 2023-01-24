Google Messages is set to get WhatsApp-like profile creation

Google Messages is an app that I find very intriguing. On one hand, it has a massive user base thanks to its SMS/MMS roots and is worth the continued investment from Google. On the other hand, it is still not an app that most people would flock to as an instant messaging option, even with the inclusion of RCS. It’s not that it is a bad app: it’s just complicated and not cross-platform like what you’d see with something like WhatsApp or Facebook Messenger.

While I’d love a scenario where Google and Apple allow for RCS to be cross-platform so Android users default to Google Messages just like iPhone users go to iMessage for everything, we’re clearly not there yet. I’m not going to go into depth on my feelings about the entire thing because there are good and bad arguments on both sides. Instead, let’s talk about the continued investments Google is making to Messages to make it the best possible messaging platform for its customers.

Profile Creation

According to a find from user u/seeareeff over on Reddit (via Android Police), it looks like Google is prepping the addition of custom profiles for Google Messages. In the event you are unfamiliar, this feature gives users the ability to add a custom photo, a message, and a status in apps like WhatsApp. While not a game-changing thing, it has become expected for apps that provide basic messaging services, so it’s good to see Google adding it.

For now, those seeing this setting don’t actually have the ability to do anything with it, but it is clearly on the way. With an option to select how visible – or not – this feature is, I’m hoping the basics will be here. It would additionally be nice if Google added the ability for this profile to pull from your Google account and then be altered if desired. For right now, however, we simply don’t know how it will be handled.

Google is clearly invested in making Messages a solid option for users and are likely just waiting for the day when perhaps Apple is forced into allowing RCS for iMessage. If/when that does happen, Google Messages will be in a prime position to become the go-to messaging platform for anyone with an Android device. As it stands right now, that isn’t quite the reality, and it’s a shame. This app is really getting good!

