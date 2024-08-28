Google Meet “Take notes for me” is now rolling out

Staying engaged in meetings while trying to take comprehensive notes can be a challenge. At least I know it is for me, and that’s precisely why Google is introducing “Take notes for me” – an AI-powered feature in Google Meet that automatically captures notes during your meetings so you can focus on the discussion, collaboration, and presentation.

How it “Take notes for me” Works

Simply click the pencil icon in the top right corner during a meeting to start the note-taking process. All participants will be notified, and they can even view the notes in real-time. After the meeting, the notes document is attached to the calendar event, making it readily available for all internal participants. The meeting organizer and the person who enabled the feature also receive an email with a direct link to the generated notes.

Additionally, “Take notes for me” goes beyond simple transcription and provides a “summary so far” for those late to the meeting; and there are links to meeting recordings and transcripts you can see afterwards if those features are enabled.

sample of Google Meet AI notes

With “Take notes for me,” everyone can be more present and engaged during meetings, knowing that important information is being captured for posterity. Forget scrambling to jot down key points – Google’s AI handles it for you, ensuring accuracy and completeness. It’s honestly one of the best uses of AI I’ve seen yet!

Availability

“Take notes for me” is starting to roll out to select Google Workspace customers with Gemini Enterprise, Gemini Education Premium, or AI Meetings & Messaging add-ons. Admins can configure this feature at the OU and Group level. Once enabled, users can turn the feature on or off for individual meetings. It is unclear when standard Google users with one of Google’s premium AI plans will gain access to this feature.

If you’re a Google Workspace customer with the required add-ons, keep an eye out for “Take notes for me” in your Google Meet. Admins and end-users can learn more about how to enable and use this feature in the Google Help Center.

